Mumbai, December 17: The Aditi Mahavidyalaya of Delhi University has invited applications from candidates for Assistant Professor posts. The application process for the same is underway. The last date to submit the application form is December 20 or within 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in.

The DU recruitment drive is being held to fill 51 vacancies of Assistant Professor in the organisation. Candidates belonging to UR, OBC, and EWS categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 500 while applicants belonging to SC, ST, PwBD category and Women applicants have been exempted from paying the application fee. IOCL Recruitment 2023: Registration Begins For 1820 Apprentice Posts at iocl.com, Know How to Apply.

How to Apply for Delhi University Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in

Register using your details and other credentials.

Fill out the application form.

Upload all the required documents.

Pay the application fee.

Submit the form.

Take a printout for future reference.

In case candidates face any technical issue, they can mail their problems to the college at recruitment@aditi.du.ac.in. Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh High Court is likely to close the registration process for MP High Court Civil Judge Recruitment on December 18. Interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of MPHC at mphc.gov.in. SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: Registration for 5,280 Posts of Circle Based Officers Ends Tomorrow, Apply Online at sbi.co.in.

The MP High Court Civil Judge recruitment drive is being held to fill up 138 posts in the organisation. The age limit for applicants is between 21 to 35 years of age.

