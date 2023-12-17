Mumbai, December 17: The State Bank of India (SBI) will close the extended registration window for 5,280 vacancies of Circle-Based Officers post tomorrow, December 17. Candidates who are still interested and eligible can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. The SBI recruiting drive is being conducted to fill 5,280 positions of Circle Based Officers.

To apply for SBI CBO Recruitment 2023, general category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 750. On the other hand, for candidates belonging to PwD, SC, and ST, there are no application fees. It must be noted that the Circle Based Officers (CBO) vacancies are for various cities, including Bhopal, Bengaluru, Mumbai etc. Mizoram Board Exam 2024 Date Sheet: Time Table for Class 10, 12 Examinations Released at mbse.edu.in, Know How To Download.

Steps to Apply for SBI CBO Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in .

. On the homepage, click on the SBI CBO Recruitment 2023 link.

Enter using your login details.

Fill out the application form and pay the fees.

Submit your form

Take a printout for future reference.

The SBI CBO Recruitment 2023 online examination will likely take place in January 2024. As per the official notification, candidates applying for CBI posts must have a graduation degree or its equivalent in any discipline. Besides, candidates with Medical, Engineering, CA, and Cost Accountant qualifications can also apply. SSC CGL Tier II Exam 2023: Final Answer Key of Combined Graduate Level Examination Out at ssc.nic.in, Know How To Download

Candidates applying for SBI CBO Recruitment 2023 will be selected based on three stages including an online test (objective and descriptive), screening, and interview. For more details, applicants can check the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in/web/careers.

