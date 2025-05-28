Shahjahanpur (UP), May 28 (PTI) The district administration here has sealed nine illegally operating diesel pumps for allegedly operating without valid licences, an official said on Wednesday.

District Magistrate Dharmendra Pratap Singh informed PTI that his office had received numerous complaints regarding the sale of poor-quality diesel.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 28, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Wednesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Responding to these complaints, he constituted nine teams under the leadership of Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Arvind Kumar.

The inspections were conducted simultaneously at the illegal pumps.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 28, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"During the inspections, the pump owners were unable to produce valid licenses or any form of official authorization for their operations, leading to the immediate sealing of the pumps," the officer said.

Further investigations are underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)