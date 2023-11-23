Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Nov 23 (PTI) The body of popular Bhojpuri YouTuber Malti Devi was found hanging at the house of her in-laws here on Thursday, police said.

The father of the 23-year-old deceased has alleged that his daughter was killed by her in-laws for failing to meet their dowry demands.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Santosh Kumar Singh in a video statement released on X said, "We received a complaint from one Deep Chand Chauhan that the body of his daughter Malti Devi was found hanging from a hook in the roof at her in-laws in a village under Mahuli police station. A police team was sent to the spot. The body was recovered and sent for postmortem examination."

Based on the complaint lodged by Devi's father, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against her husband Vishnu Kumar and his three relatives at the Mahuli police station here, the ASP added in the video statement.

"It has come to our notice that the deceased was having some trouble with her husband. We are looking into all aspects of the case," he added.

Devi ran a YouTube channel 'Malti Chauhan Fun' with over 6.5 lakh subscribers. She had uploaded 24,000 videos on her channel.

