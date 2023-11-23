Mumbai, November 23: The State Bank of India (SBI) released the SBI PO Mains 2023 admit card today, November 23. Candidates appearing for the Probationary Officer Mains examination can visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in to check and download the admit card. The SBI PO Mains 2023 examination will be conducted on December 5.

The SBI Probationary Officer Mains examination 2023 will be conducted at various centres nationwide. The main examination will be conducted online. It will consist of Objective Tests for 200 marks and Descriptive Tests for 50 marks. Candidates must note that the exam duration is three hours, and there will be negative markings for each wrong answer. Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 275 Trade Apprentices Posts, Apply Online at apprenticeshipindia.gov.in.

Steps to Download SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2023:

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in .

. On the homepage, click on SBI PO Mains 2023 admit card link.

Next, enter using your login details.

Click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Take a printout for future reference.

The State Bank of India recruitment drive is being held to fill 2,000 PO posts in the organisation. The registration process began on September 7 and ended on September 27. The prelims result of the SBI PO examination was announced on November 21. For more details, candidates can check the official website of SBI. SBI CBO Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 5,280 Posts of Circle Based Officers, Apply Online at sbi.co.in.

Meanwhile, the National Law University of Delhi will likely release the All India Law Entrance Test admit cards or AILET 2024 tomorrow, November 24. Once out, candidates can download the hall ticket from 6 pm through the NLU Delhi website at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

