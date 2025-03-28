Ballia, Mar 28 (PTI) A Class 8 student was seriously injured after he was allegedly stabbed by his school junior here on Friday morning, police said.

According to Bansdih Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjay Singh, the incident took place in a school in Bansdih town during morning prayers. As the students dispersed to their classrooms, a Class 7 student attacked the victim with a knife, leaving him seriously wounded.

The attack caused panic among students and teachers, as blood oozed from Ravi's stomach. Teachers promptly informed the police and ensured Ravi received medical attention.

Teachers immediately rushed Ravi to a local government hospital, where doctors referred him to the district hospital due to the severity of his injuries. Meanwhile, the accused fled the scene.

SHO Sanjay Singh said preliminary investigation suggests that the attack was triggered by repeated teasing. Necessary legal action is being taken.

Police have launched a search operation to locate the accused minor, while further investigation into the matter is underway.

