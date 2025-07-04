Meerut (UP), Jul 4 (PTI) A cleric was arrested here on Friday for allegedly raping a 22-year-old student of a madrassa and forcing her to undergo abortion, police said.

The victim, a resident of Bihar, alleged the cleric raped her multiple times and forced her to undergo abortion when she became pregnant, the officials said. She also accused the cleric's wife of abetting the crime and threatening her multiple times.

According to the police, the woman had come to the seminary three years ago.

Meerut Superintendent of Police (City), Ayush Vikram Singh, said an FIR has been registered and the accused arrested.

"The victim's statements have been recorded. She and the accused are reportedly related. Further investigation into the matter is underway," the officer said.

