Latest News | UP Govt Employee Commits Suicide in Lucknow Residence

A project manager in the State Urban Development Agency (SUDA) allegedly committed suicide at his residence here in Indira Nagar colony by hanging himself, police said on Sunday.

Agency News PTI| Jun 08, 2025 11:04 AM IST
Latest News | UP Govt Employee Commits Suicide in Lucknow Residence

Lucknow, Jun 8 (PTI) A project manager in the State Urban Development Agency (SUDA) allegedly committed suicide at his residence here in Indira Nagar colony by hanging himself, police said on Sunday.

At the time of the incident on Saturday night, his wife was in another room and his son was not at home.

Sudhakant Mishra (59) was posted in Hardoi and was to retire in the next few months. Family members said was in depression for the past several months.

On Saturday night, when the son returned home, he saw his father hanging and rushed him to a private hospital, where doctors declared him dead. He later informed the police.

The body of victim has been sent for the postmortem examination.

