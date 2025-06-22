Deoria (UP), Jun 22 (PTI) A 35-year-old man died after falling off a train here, police said.

The accident took place on Saturday night near Pipra Bhuli village when the deceased identified as Durgesh Prasad was going from Barhaj Bazar railway station to Satraon.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Barhaj police station Rahul Singh said the body has been sent for postmortem.

