Lucknow, Jun 29 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police has outlined a comprehensive roadmap aimed at strengthening law and order and crime control across the state. The strategy focuses on ten major priorities to transform the state police into the most efficient police force in the country, according to a statement.

Under the leadership of Director General of Police Rajiv Krishna, the UP Police highlighted the ten priorities: zero tolerance towards crime and criminals, empowerment and protection of women, tackling cyber crime, maintaining public order, improving police services, focus on police welfare, harnessing talent and expertise, leveraging technology and AI, enhancing training, and ensuring effective public grievance redressal.

The statement emphasised that for each priority, officers must consider best national and global practices and evaluate how they can be adapted to the socio-political and economic context of Uttar Pradesh.

"Specific and measurable goals should be established under each priority," the statement said, adding that these goals must be realistic and clearly define the objectives. Officers are expected to assess the current status of each area and develop a practical action plan that simplifies existing systems and supports ease of implementation.

The roadmap also stresses the importance of technology and AI in policing, urging officers to explore existing software solutions used by other agencies or propose development of new tools with clearly defined specifications.

Specialized training, where needed, should be outlined in terms of format, duration, trainers, and number of personnel to be trained. Timelines and budgetary requirements for each action plan must also be determined, with proposals submitted for necessary funding.

If changes in laws or regulations are required, detailed information regarding the current provisions and the proposed amendments should be provided, the statement read.

The plan mandates inclusive consultation during its formulation. “Opinions of officers, police personnel, subject experts and individuals with specialized knowledge should be sought,” the statement added. It further suggested that feedback from police personnel across ranks—from constables to Additional SPs—be incorporated, along with inputs from targeted groups such as women and local citizens.

The DGP's directive aims to ensure that the action plans are not only comprehensive but also grounded in on-the-ground realities, making the force more responsive, modern, and people-friendly.

