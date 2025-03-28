Bareilly (UP), Mar 28 (PTI) A court in Bareilly district has sentenced two brothers to life imprisonment for a murder committed 16 years ago, and imposed a fine of Rs 22,000 on each of them, Additional District Government Advocate (ADGC) Reetram Rajput said on Friday.

Two others accused in the case were acquitted over lack of evidence.

Also Read | Banking Rules Changing From April 1, 2025: From Change in Minimum Balance Requirement to Revised Interest Rates, Check New Banking Rules Coming Into Effect From Next Month.

"Additional District Sessions Judge (First) Kumari Afshan convicted two accused in the incident and sentenced them to life imprisonment on Thursday. It has also imposed a fine of Rs 22,000 each on the accused. The court acquitted two other accused named in the incident due to lack of evidence," Rajput said.

The ADGC said he presented eight witnesses during the trial.

Also Read | What Is Electricity Bill Scam? Know How To Be Safe as TGSPDCL Alerts Consumers About New Online Fraud in Hyderabad.

The court sentenced Baburam (45) and Bhagwan Das (38) to life imprisonment, while Omkar and Harpal were acquitted.

The case is linked to the murder of Ramdulare (65) on May 13, 2009, in Gahara village under the Bhamora police station limits.

According to the prosecution, Bhagwan Das and his brother Itwari had gone to a wedding feast in the village. At the event, an altercation broke out between Itwari and Jawahar, who was serving food. Bhagwan Das, his another brother Baburam, and their friends Omkar and Harpal joined the scuffle.

An elderly villager, Ramdulare, intervened and slapped Baburam. Later that night, he was shot dead in his courtyard.

Police registered a First Information Report and filed a charge sheet against Baburam, Bhagwan Das, Omkar and Harpal after an investigation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)