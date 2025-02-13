Ballia (UP), Feb 13 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman allegedly died by consuming poison after being harassed for dowry by her husband here, police said on Thursday.

The woman's husband has been arrested and sent to jail, officials said.

Police said Sunita (30) consumed poison on Wednesday after allegedly being beaten and harassed by her husband, Jaylal Rajbhar, over dowry in Kukuraha village in Garhwar area.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem, a police officer said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Omveer Singh said that based on a complaint lodged by the victim's mother, Seema Devi, from Bhadesar village in Ghazipur district, an FIR was registered against Jaylal Rajbhar.

The FIR has been registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 3/4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act, the SP said.

Based on a tip-off, the accused was arrested from Chogda Chatti canal bridge in Garhwar area on Thursday afternoon and sent him to jail after completing legal formalities.

