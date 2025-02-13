Famous People Born on February 13: February 13 is the birth date of several notable figures from various fields. Indian television actress Rashami Desai, born in 1986, has gained fame for her roles in popular TV shows. The day also marks the birth of the celebrated Indian poet and freedom fighter Sarojini Naidu, born in 1879, known as the "Nightingale of India." British singer Robbie Williams, born in 1974, made a significant impact as a member of Take That and as a solo artist. Indian tennis player Somdev Devvarman, born in 1985, achieved success on the international stage, while Bollywood actor Vinod Mehra (born in 1945) and actor Sharad Kapoor (born in 1975) have left their mark in the film industry. Television actor Vishal Vashishtha, born in 1996, has appeared in several popular serials. Cricketer Parvez Rasool, born in 1989, made history as the first player from Jammu & Kashmir to represent India. The day also commemorates the birth of mathematician and educator Ziauddin Ahmad (born in 1878) and cricketer Subroto Banerjee, born in 1956. These figures reflect the diverse talents and contributions across various domains. 13 February 2025 Horoscope: What Is the Zodiac Sign of People Celebrating Birthday Today? Know the Sun Sign, Lucky Colour and Number Prediction.

Famous February 13 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Rashami Desai Sarojini Naidu Faiz Ahmad Faiz Robbie Williams Somdev Devvarman Vinod Mehra Sharad Kapoor Vishal Vashishtha Parvez Rasool Ziauddin Ahmad Subroto Banerjee

