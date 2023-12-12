Sonbhadra (UP), Dec 12 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman and her minor niece drowned while taking a bath in a pond in Tirkatwa village here on Tuesday, police said.

Rinku and her niece Khushi (7) had gone to take a bath in the pond located a short distance from their house when suddenly the girl started drowning in water, SHO Suresh Chandra Dwivedi said.

As Rinku rushed to the girl's rescue, her saree got entangled and she along with the minor drowned, the SHO said.

Police brought the bodies out of the pond and sent them for post-mortem.

