New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Thursday said its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 8,737.9 crore in the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 7,595.5 crore a year ago.

Also Read | Katy Perry Birthday: Celebrating the Fashion Icon That She Is!.

Its consolidated revenue from operations was almost flat at Rs 10,716.3 crore during the reported quarter against Rs 10,655.5 crore in the September 2022 quarter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)