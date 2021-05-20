Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has extended the service period and warranty on products till June 30 to support its customers, dealers and employees across the network amid the second wave of the pandemic.

In the prevailing situation, customers are unable to bring or send their vehicles to the authorised service centres for scheduled maintenance or repairs, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said in a statement.

Stating that the company is committed to its customers' convenience and to address the current situation, it is offering them utmost support in the form of extended comprehensive service assistance that includes extended warranty and roadside assistance (RSA), among other measures.

"Keeping in mind these unprecedented times, we have announced an extension to all our comprehensive services and warranties until June 30, 2021.

"Our extended service support package is an assurance that all services will be provided as applicable," said Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Brand Director Ashish Gupta.

As part of these initiatives, all customers whose car services were due and missed during the April 1-May 31 period can now avail the extended service support till June 30. Also, customers whose two-year warranty on their vehicle got completed in April and May 2021 can purchase the extended warranty till June.

Also, all existing customers who have already availed extended warranty (EW) and whose EW period is due to expire between April 15 and 31 May, could report to the company's authorised workshops till June for any repairs under the EW policy, said the statement.

Besides, repair-on-site for RSA policies expiring in April and May has been extended till June 30 (including retail RSA policies), the car maker said.

It added that customers with a valid service valuable package and whose vehicles' maintenance is due during April and May, can avail the same with no extra costs at the company's authorised workshops till June 30.

In lieu of the current challenging times, Volkswagen India continues to ensure safety of its customers and will communicate closely with them, the company added. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)