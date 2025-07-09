New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Waaree Energies has proposed to sell around 2.4 per cent stake Indosolar Ltd in order to comply with the minimum public shareholding requirement, an exchange filing said on Wednesday.

Waaree Energies is a promoter company of cell module manufacturer Indosolar Limited.

"Being the Promoter, Waaree Energies Limited, proposes to sell 10,00,000 equity shares of Indosolar Limited (representing 2.40% of its issued and paid-up capital) in order to comply with the minimum public shareholding ("MPS") requirement," Indosolar said in the filing.

The proposed sale is being undertaken at BSE and NSE through an offer for sale mechanism on July 10 and 11.

Promoters hold 96.15 per cent stake in Indosolar Ltd while public shareholders have 3.85 per cent stake in the company as of March 31, 2025.

