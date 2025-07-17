New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd (WRTL) has posted an over three-fold rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 86.39 crore in April quarter, driven by higher revenues.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 28.16 crore in the first quarter of preceding 2024-25, the company said in a statement.

The company's revenue from operations rose to Rs 603.19 crore, more than double of Rs 236.35 crore revenues the company had garnered in the April-June period a year ago.

Manmohan Sharma, CFO, Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited, said, "Our performance reflects the strength of our business model, our disciplined operational approach, and our ability to execute large-scale projects efficiently in a rapidly evolving clean energy landscape."

With a strong order book of 3.15 GWp in solar EPC and 40 MWh in Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) EPC, the company is well equipped to deliver large-scale integrated energy projects.

In Q1FY26, revenue from EPC contracts stood at Rs 594.39 crore, while the power sale segment contributed Rs 8.78 crore. This hybrid revenue model is delivering consistent, predictable cash flows and fuelling sustainable growth.

Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited (WRTL) is subsidiary company of Waaree Group.

