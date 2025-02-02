Gurugram, Feb 2 (PTI) A woman died after a car in which she was travelling with her husband caught fire on Pataudi-Jamalpur road here, police said on Sunday.

Her husband was taken out by the people nearby and rushed to a hospital, they said, adding that the woman could not be saved.

After getting information, fire brigade and police teams reached the spot and controlled the blaze within some minutes but the woman had died by then, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Neetu (22), the police said, adding that her husband Pawan is undergoing treatment.

Fire department officer Lalit Kumar said that the accident took place at around midnight on Saturday when the couple was returning to their village Jhundsarai in a car.

Suddenly smoke started coming out of the car on Pataudi-Jamalpur road and soon after the car was engulfed in flames, he said.

"Both Pawan and Neetu were trapped in the car. The people nearby reached to save them and rescued Pawan by breaking the window but by that time Neetu was burnt alive on the spot,” he said.

The reason behind the fire is not known yet, the police said, adding that the body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem on Sunday.

In a separate incident, a massive fire broke out in a company's office in IMT Manesar area on Saturday night.

After getting information, the fire brigade team reached the spot and brought the fire under control after about two hours of hard work. No casualty was reported, a fire officer said.

