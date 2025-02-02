Mumbai, February 2: In a historic first, the Rashtrapati Bhavan has granted permission for a CRPF officer to host her wedding ceremony on its premises. Poonam Gupta, Assistant Commandant in the CRPF, who led the all-women contingent during the 74th Republic Day Parade, will marry on February 12 at the Mother Teresa Crown Complex in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The permission was granted by President Droupadi Murmu, who was reportedly impressed by Gupta’s exemplary service and conduct. Gupta, currently posted as a Personal Security Officer (PSO) at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, will host a small, private ceremony with a limited number of guests. Republic Day 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Hosts R-Day ‘At Home’ Reception for Dignitaries at Rashtrapati Bhavan (See Pics).

Who Is Poonam Gupta?

A graduate in Mathematics with a master’s degree in English Literature, Gupta secured the 81st rank in the 2018 UPSC CAPF exam. She was previously posted in a Naxal-affected region in Bihar. Known for her active presence on Instagram, Gupta advocates for women's empowerment and regularly engages in campaigns aimed at social issues. Basant Panchami 2025: President Droupadi Murmu Extends Warm Wishes on Vasanta Panchami and Saraswati Puja, Says ‘Wishing Happiness, Prosperity, and Wisdom to All Countrymen’.

Gupta’s remarkable career and passion for service have earned her widespread recognition, making her wedding a special occasion at the heart of India’s presidency.

