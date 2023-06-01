Latur, Jun 1 (PTI) A woman was arrested for allegedly operating a sex racket in Latur, a police official said on Thursday.

She was held on Tuesday after a house was raided following a tip off, which was confirmed through a decoy customer, he said.

"She was forcing women from rural areas into flesh trade. We have seized mobile phones from her," the MIDC police station official said.

