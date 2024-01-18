Rewari (Haryana), Jan 18 (PTI) A woman and her two-and-a-half-years-old grandson drowned in a pond in a village in this district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the Mundiya Khera village on Wednesday evening when Darshna Devi (58), a resident of Chandanwas village, had gone to a temple with her grandson Tanish.

Also Read | Netizens Celebrate Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony Preparations in Ayodhya! Check Out Posts, Pics & Videos Online Capturing the Excitement Leading Up to the Event.

The child was near the stairs of the pond when he slipped into the water.

The woman jumped into the pond to save her grandson but she too drowned, they added.

Also Read | Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station Facts: Know All About New Ayodhya Railway Station That Has Airport-Like Amenities and More.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)