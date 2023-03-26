Thane, Mar 26 (PTI) A woman security guard in Maharashtra's Thane district has been arrested for allegedly operating a sex racket, a police official said on Sunday.

Also Read | Google Bard AI Chatbot Released to Public: What Is It? How Is It Different From ChatGPT? Learn It All Here.

Acting on a tip off, the woman was arrested from Mumbra railway station on Friday, Anti Human Trafficking Cell senior inspector Mahesh Patil said.

Also Read | Walmart Layoffs: Retail Giant Fires Hundreds of Employees at Its E-Commerce Facilities Across the US.

The racket used to be operated via WhatsApp with women being sent to places of the customer's choice, he said.

She has been booked under Indian Penal Code and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)