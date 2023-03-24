New Delhi, March 24 : The much talked about ChatGPT rival, Google’s Bard has been finally released to the public, but with limited access. Google’s Bard AI-powered chatbot will be available to users across the US and UK for the time being.

Google has revealed that there will be a waiting list for English-language access to its chatbot Bard, as earlier its access was available only to approved testers. Let’s checkout Google’s generative AI representative and how is it different to Microsoft’s ChatGPT. Microsoft-Owned GitHub Launches AI-Powered Copilot X Based on GPT-4 Model.

Google Bard – What is It?

Google describes its Bard as a generative Artificial Intelligence Collaboration, which relies on past or collected data to generate content. This is essentially what explains its archrival Microsoft backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT as well. Samsung Galaxy M54 Smartphone Quietly Launches With a 108 MP Camera and 6,000mAh Large Battery; Find Other Key Details Here.

The name ‘Bard’ literally means a poet who recites or sings epics, or a storyteller and is also a reference to Shakespeare. Google’s Bard chatbot is definitely different from the Google search engine that can only identify or classifies content by searching various web pages. Bard can create original content suing AI technology and interact with its users in a human-like manner.

Bard is an experimental AI-powered chatbot that can answer to various questions in a human-like conversational manner. Bard is based on Language Model for Dialogue Applications (LaMDA), Google’s artificial neural network architecture that forms the basis of various other generative AI applications. LaMDA can stimulate dialogue in a conversational lucid manner, which is very similar to natural language used by humans.

Google Bard Vs Microsoft ChatGPT :

Bard is essentially very similar to ChatGPT, as already mentioned above. It is also a text generative AI tech that is a large language model. However, the difference of Bard from its already massively popular rival ChatGPT lies in the fact that unlike ChatGPT, it will not give you a single answer to a question, but offer several versions of the answer for you to choose the one you like the best.

The various versions of drafts of Bard’s answer can be refined later, or you can repeat the question to get a different set of new drafts. Bard also gets a very handy feature called ‘Google it’, which turns your input as a search engine-optimized query and directs it to Google Search.

Google Bard Access & Limitations :

According to Google Bard can help you to boost your creativity, productivity and quicken your ideas. Although it is now going to be available to users only in US and UK, the tech giant will be rolling access to Bard in phases in other countries.

Google says that its Bard is still in the experimental phase, and comes with a warning message ‘Bard will not always get it right’ when a user logs in to use it. Similar to ChatGPT, the initial experimental version of the Bard is limited to only text input and generation with no capability to process image or audio unlike the new GPT-4. Bard also is currently unable to perform tasks like code generations, but it’s a work in progress, and we can expect much more from it in due course of time.

