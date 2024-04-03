Mumbai, Apr 3 (PTI) US-based Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is looking at introducing economy and budget brands in its next phase of growth in India and aims to have 150 properties in the country by the end of 2025, a top company official has said.

For Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, India plays a very important role in the growth of the company's business going forward. In its next phase of growth the company will look at opportunities to introduce three budget and economy brands that will be in line with the development of the country.

"We have more than 60 hotels with 5,500 rooms under six brands spread across India. We have another 35 under development and 40 in the pipeline. So, basically we are aiming for 150 properties by the end of 2025," Wyndham Hotels & Resorts President - EMEA, Dimitris Manikis told PTI.

Manikis further noted that "We are growing faster in tier II and III cities as the government is now building new infrastructure across India, with railways, airports, highways. I believe there is an enormous opportunity to create new destinations in the country."

"One of our key targets and plans for the next coming years is to bring some of our brands that are growing in other parts of the world, like the Days Inn, Super 8 and Vienna House, which we recently acquired in Europe," Manikis said.

India will become one of the top hospitality markets in the world mainly due to the power of domestic travel growth, he said.

"The bigger opportunity for Wyndham is for India to become one of the top inbound destinations as well. It's not just about domestic travel, but also about how you can actually introduce India to global hospitality. This is where I believe, lies the greatest opportunity," he added.

The rising trends in 'spiritual tourism' and the wellness space will also form a new reality, which will provide opportunities for the hospitality industry to grow, he said.

"I think spiritual wellbeing and the whole experiences around that, is a great opportunity for India and it's a great opportunity for us because this fits with our expansion strategy in the next few years," he added.

Globally, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has 24 brands, 9,200 hotels, and a presence in 95 countries.

