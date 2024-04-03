Army Medical Corps Raising Day is celebrated annually on April 3, the founding day of the Army Medical Corps (AMC), a pivotal component of the Indian Army. The AMC marks its Establishment Day, commemorating its inception and longstanding service to the nation's armed forces and civilians. Army Medical Corps Raising Day 2024 falls on Wednesday.

Tracing its origins back to the Bengal Presidency Medical Service of January 1, 1764, the AMC was officially formed on April 3, 1943, by unifying the Indian Medical Service, Indian Medical Department, and Indian Hospital Corps. Post-independence, the corps was honoured with the Presidential Standards by Dr S Radhakrishnan on April 3, 1966, symbolising its esteemed status. RBI Foundation Day 2024: 'Reserve Bank of India Plays Pivotal Role in Advancing Our Nation's Growth Trajectory' Says PM Modi at Its 90th Year Celebrations in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Army Medical Corps Raising Day Significance

With a motto of "Sarve Santu Niramaya," translating to "may all be free from disease and disability," the AMC's commitment to healthcare is unwavering. The corps boasts a robust force of approximately 6,000 Medical Officers, 300 Non-Technical Officers, 3,500 Nursing Officers, and 50,000 Junior Commissioned Officers/Other Ranks, supported by 9,000 defence civilian employees.

Lesser-Known Facts About Army Medical Corps

The Indian Hospital Corps, established on June 1, 1920, and the Army Hospital Native Corps of 1881 highlight the AMC's adaptive restructuring over the years. The Army Medical Corps (AMC) came into existence on 3 Apr 1943 by the amalgamation of the Indian Medical Service, the Indian Medical Department and the Indian Hospital & Nursing Corps. Odisha Day 2024 Date, History and Significance: Everything To Know About Utkal Divas That Marks the Formation of Odisha State.

The AMC's role extends beyond military operations, providing critical medical aid during disasters and natural calamities. Notably, the corps includes over 10,400 women officers, with 6,589 serving in the armed forces medical services.

The 80 Parachute Field Ambulance, established in 1941, underscores the AMC's pioneering efforts in airborne medical support, a tradition carried forward through various wars and operations, including the conflicts of 1948, 1965, 1971, the IPKF mission, and the Kargil War.

As the AMC celebrates another year of its distinguished journey, it continues to embody the spirit of service and dedication to the well-being of those in uniform and beyond.

