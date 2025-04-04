New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd, a spend management company, has announced a partnership with Thomas Cook (India) Limited and its group company SOTC Travel.

The collaboration will streamline corporate travel and expense management by integrating Zaggle's advanced expense management solutions with Thomas Cook's extensive travel expertise to deliver a seamless, tech-driven solution for businesses, a joint statement said on Friday.

This partnership between Zaggle and Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel is set to transform corporate travel by seamlessly integrating AI-powered expense management with best-in-class travel services, it said.

With the increasing need for efficiency, transparency and automation in corporate workflows, this collaboration introduces a technology-first approach that simplifies travel bookings, enhances real-time expense tracking, and ensures policy compliance, it said.

By leveraging AI and automation, the partnership paves the way for smarter corporate travel solutions, reducing inefficiencies and enabling businesses to focus on growth.

As industries evolve, such partnerships highlight the future of digital transformation, where collaborations drive innovation and redefine the corporate travel experience.

Speaking about the development, Zaggle MD and CEO Avinash Godkhindi said, "By combining Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel's deep-rooted travel expertise with Zaggle's AI-driven platform, we are resolving long-standing challenges in corporate travel by streamlining workflows, enhancing compliance, and ensuring greater financial visibility."

