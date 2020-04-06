Lawyers Can E-file Petitions Pertaining to Delhi HC at District Courts, Says District Judge

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Lawyers in the national capital can now e-file their petitions for the Delhi High Court at the facilitation counters of all the district court complexes, the district judge of Tis Hazari Court, who is the administrative head of all trial courts in Delhi, said on Monday said.

District and Sessions Judge Girish Kathpalia issued the notification to the presidents and secretaries of the six district courts bar associations -- Tis Hazari, Karkardooma, Saket, Dwarka, Patiala House Rohini Courts and New Delhi – as per the directions of the high Court for extension of e-filing counters.

The facility of the extension counters for e-filing of cases, which will be heard in the Delhi High Court, will be available from April 7 in the respective facilitation counters or filing sections of each district court complexes, including the Rouse Avenue Courts Complex, Judge Kathpalia said.

Judge Kathpalia also made a note for everyone to stay healthy in wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

“Pursuant to the directions of the Delhi High Court, the facility for e-filing of cases, pertaining to the Delhi High Court, has now been made available at all court complexes of Delhi district courts. This facility of the extension counters for e-filing will be available with effect from April 7 in the respective facilitation counters or filing sections of each district court complex, including the Rouse Avenue Courts Complex in New Delhi.

“May all stay healthy,” the notification said.

