LDF to Launch Door-to-door Anti-CAA Campaign in Kerala from Mar 10

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): After a key state committee meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Convenor of Left Democratic Front (LDF) A Vijayaraghavan on Friday said that LDF will be launching a door to door campaign against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state from March 10."LDF is launching a door to door campaign against CAA, which will start from March 10. Family meets will be conducted in the panchayat wards," Vijayaraghavan told reporters here after the meeting.LDF will organise a constitution protection meet and people from other parties will also be welcomed, he said.Speaking on the human chain conducted by the party against CAA and NRC in January, the convenor said, "We evaluated the success of the human chain where people in large numbers participated. It showed that people are against dividing people into religious lines."Slamming the United Democratic Front (UDF), Vijayaraghavan said, "UDF tried to distance itself from the protest by LDF. Its stand is only to weaken the LDF, but not to oppose policies of Narendra Modi's campaign." (ANI)

