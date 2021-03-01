Washington [US], March 1 (ANI): The popular Netflix series 'The Queen's Gambit' star, Anya Taylor-Joy is the talk of the town after she took home her first Golden Globe award held on Sunday (local time).

The 24-year-old, who bagged the prestigious accolade with her astonishing acting skills, left no stone unturned to woo her fans with her magnificent look, accompanied with her 'chess-inspired' manicure.

People magazine reported that Anya, who played Beth Harmon in the seven-part series, stunned in a custom emerald Dior Haute Couture gown and Tiffany & Co. jewels, dressed by celebrity designer Law Roach.

Not this, but what made her hog the limelight, was her unique checkered-print nail art, that she topped off to reflect her orphan-turned-chess prodigy.

Gushing over her look, fans of the budding star made her look viral on the internet, while more detailed snaps of the look are still awaited from the star.

Taylor-Joy's role in 'The Queen's Gambit' follows her meteoric rise through the chess world in the 1950s and '60s America as she becomes one of the fiercest players in the game.

Taylor-Joy was up against fellow nominees Cate Blanchett for 'Mrs. America', Daisy Edgar-Jones for 'Normal People', Shira Haas for 'Unorthodox' and Nicole Kidman for 'The Undoing'.

Accepting the award, Taylor-Joy said, "I would love to thank Netflix and the HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association) of course. Thank you for letting us make this show that we wanted to make. Our beautiful cast, our beautiful crew thank you so much."

Taylor-Joy had also earned a Screen Actors Guild Awards nomination. The series is based on Walter Tevis' 1983 novel of the same name. 'The Queen's Gambit' focuses on the fictional character Beth Harmon, a teen chess prodigy who takes on the best players in the world.

Meanwhile, the 78th Golden Globe Awards is taking place nearly two months later than normal, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema and television.

This is the first bi-coastal ceremony, with Tina Fey hosting from the Rainbow Room in New York City, and Amy Poehler hosting from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

The nominees for Golden Globes were announced on February 3 and Jane Fonda and Norman Lear were announced as the recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award, respectively. (ANI)

