Lockdown Hits Patna Rickshaw-pullers Hard

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 18 (ANI): It has become difficult for the city rickshaw pullers to sustain their daily livelihood amidst lockdown, as the community mainly depends upon the daily wage earned through rickshaw pulling.Expressing his woes while speaking to ANI, one of the rickshaw pullers here said that the biggest challenge during this lockdown has been arranging daily meals.He said: "Battling hunger every day has now become a concern. It's only when a few individuals come over and distribute food supplies that we are able to feed ourselves."A similar emotion was reflected by Manoj, another city rickshaw puller, moaning about the loss of work."Even after police warn us not to step out, we do so to earn some money, but unfortunately, we are not able to earn anything." In a sad tone, he further asks: "What will we feed our children?"Another rickshaw puller Nandu complained about not being able to access the money sent by the government into their accounts."Although both my sons got Rs 500 each in their account, when we tried withdrawing it, we were asked by the bank authorities to provide a written request," he said.The country is battling an unprecedented crisis owing to the spread of COVID-19. To contain the virus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended the lockdown till May 3.According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, so far Bihar has registered 83 COVID-19 positive cases whereas a total of 13,835 confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in the country on Friday. (ANI)

