Lucknow Administration Sends Recovery Notice to 16 Anti-CAA Protesters

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): The district administration here has issued a notice for recovery of the amount in connection with damage to properties during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.The notice has been issued by ADM City West Vishva Bhushan Mishra against 10 people in Thakurganj and six people in Kaisarbagh. The total recovery amount from these 16 people is Rs 69,48,900. The damages caused to public properties was up to Rs 47,10,900 and to private properties was Rs 22,38,000. The last date for submitting the recovery amount is April 8 this year, the notice said. (ANI)

