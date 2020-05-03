Maha: 2 Test Positive, COVID-19 Cases in Latur's Udgir Now 10

Latur, May 3 (PTI) Two people tested positive for novel coronavirus in Udgir in Maharashtra's Latur district on Sunday, taking the COVID-19 count in the taluka to 10, health officials said.

Of the 13 swabs that were received for coronavirus testing at Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical Science Institute (VDGMSI) on Sunday, 12 were from Udgir, said Dean Dr Girish Thakur.

"Two tested positive, nine negative and one sample has to be retested as the report was inconclusive. The number of COVID-19 cases in Udgir is now 10," he added.

