Maha COVID-19 Cases Rise by 1606 6o 30,706; Death Toll 1135

Mumbai, May 16 (PTI) Maharashtra recorded 1,606 new COVID-19 cases and 67 deaths, taking the case count to 30,706 and the number of the fatalities to 1,135, state Health department said.

A total of 524 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of the recovered cases to 7,088, a statement said.

"Of the 67 deaths, 41 died in Mumbai, seven each in Thane and Pune, five in Aurangabad, three in Jalgaon, two in Mira Bhayander, and one each in Nashik and Solapur," the release said.

While 22 deaths occurred in the last 24 hours, the rest had taken place between April 14 and May 14, taking the overall death toll to 1135, it stated.

