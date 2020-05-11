Maha Govt Allows Designated Export Units of Gems, Jewellery to Resume Operations

Mumbai, May 11 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Monday allowed resumption of manufacturing activities in the designated export units of gems and jewellery, though only for fulfilling export commitments.

Keeping in view the COVID-19 situation, the state government has allowed the functioning of these units with only 10 per cent manpower with a point-to-point bus transport facility for workers.

Bharat Diamond Bourse and SEEPZ, two of India's largest jewellery export designated zones, are based in Mumbai.

The permission to resume partial activities has been given after the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) and other trade bodies urged the Centre as well as the state governments for allowing manufacturing to clear the backlog of orders from the pre-lockdown period.

“We are yet to ship our March orders and are already late by one month. Already 25-30 per cent of our artisans have gone back to their villages at the beginning of the lockdown. It is going to be very challenging but we are confident that we will be able to fulfill the orders within 1-2 months,” GJEPC vice chairman Colin Shah told PTI here.

The export commitments of the sector are worth around USD 500-600 million, he added.

Meanwhile, Surat Diamond Bourse and Jaipur resumed work after a gap of almost 5-6 weeks and these centres are operational by adhering to the COVID-19 safety guidelines set up by the government.

Jaipur is another important centre for gems and jewellery business.

Till date 40 units in SEZ, Sitapura and 25 units in gems and jewellery zone of EPIP, Sitapura has commenced their production.

"The Customs department has remained open during the ongoing lockdown and officials have bravely come forward to ensure exports to take place. Both the Ministry of Commerce and Customs departments worked relentlessly for the gems and jewellery exports... As a result, cancellation of orders got minimised from Mumbai SEEPZ, Surat Diamond Bourse and Jaipur,” Shah added.

Bharat Diamond Bourse and SEEPZ in Mumbai are major centres, which has a huge backlog of orders and these centres will be operational in the next few days, GJEPC chairman Pramod Kumar Agrawal said.

“Exports of gold, silver and imitation jewellery has started. Exports of studded jewellery will also begin soon,” Agrawal added.

