Maha Reports 2,000-plus Coronavirus Cases on 4th Day in a Row

Mumbai, May 20 (PTI) Maharashtra recorded 2,250 new coronavirus patients on Wednesday, taking the tally of cases in the state to 39,297.

With 65 COVID-19 patients dying, 41 of them in Mumbai, the death toll in the state stood at 1,390, said the health department.

This was the fourth consecutive day when the state reported more than 2,000 coronavirus cases.

Maharashtra coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 39,297, new cases 2,250, deaths 1,390, discharged 10,318, active cases 27,581, people tested so far 3,07,072.

