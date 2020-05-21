Maha: Rs 2,000 Fine for Violating Lockdown Rules in Washim

Mumbai, May 21 (PTI) The Washim district administration in Maharashtra has decided to impose a penalty of Rs 2,000 on those not following the home quarantine norms upon their return from other places and Rs 500 for spitting and not wearing masks in public places.

The decision has been taken in the wake of complaints that people who returned to Washim recently were not following the home quarantine rules,an official statement said.

The fourth phase of lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19 will be in force till May 31.

"Complaints have been received regarding people who returned to the district recently not observing the home quarantine norms instruction. Hence, district collector and disaster management authority head Hrishikesh Modak has ordered to recover Rs 2,000 from those violating the home quarantine rules, the statement issued on Wednesday said.

Violation of rules repeatedly will lead to registration of offences under the Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and the Epidemic Diseases Act, the statement said.

"Modak has also asked to recover Rs 500 from those spitting and not wearing masks in public places," the statement said.

The rights of collecting fines have been given to officials/staffers of revenue, police and health departments, besides those from municipal councils and gram panchayats.

Modak has instructed the village and ward-level committees, appointed to keep a tab on those returning to the district, to be more vigilant.

As of Wednesday, Washim, which is located in the states Vidarbha region, reported eight COVID-19 cases, according to official figures.

The district has not reported any death so far due to the disease.

Maharashtra till Wednesday reported 39,297 coronavirus cases and 1,390 deaths due to the disease -- highest by any state in the country.

