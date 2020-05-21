Maharashtra Police Pay Tribute to Personnel Who Lost Their Lives to COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): The Maharashtra Police department on Thursday used social media platform to pay tributes to four of its personnel who had lost their lives in the fight against coronavirus.It paid tributes to Head Constable Ganesh Chaudhari, Assitant Sub Inspector (ASI) Bhivsen Haribhau Pingle, Head Constable Dilip Patil and PC Deepak Nathuram Sawant from Pune on Twitter.The department also conveyed their condolences to the families of the deceased.As of yesterday, the Maharashtra police department had 1,388 COVID-19 cases among its ranks, 948 of those were active.Maharashtra, with 39,297 confirmed cases is the worst affected state by the deadly disease in India. As of Thursday morning, 1,390 deaths have been reported due to the infection so far, according to the Union Ministry of Health. (ANI)

