Mumbai, August 17: According to the information received from the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, the State Emergency Operations Centre has notified that there is a likelihood of heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds across the state during August 16 to August 21, 2025. Some areas in the Konkan and the ghats of Central Maharashtra may witness heavy to extremely heavy rainfall. In Marathwada, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places. Lightning, thunder, and strong winds (40-50km/h) are also likely.

Between August 16 and 20, the sea is expected to be rough, with wind speeds of 50-60km/h on the Konkan Coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea during this period, the weather department said. Moreover, the citizens are being sent alerts via the Sachhet app to stay vigilant against any disaster. In view of the situation, both the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been instructed to remain on standby for emergencies. Maharashtra Rains: Waterlogging in Parts of Mumbai, Thane Amid Heavy Rainfall, IMD Issues Flash Flood Alert for Konkan (Watch Video).

In Raigad district, the Amba river has crossed the danger level; likewise, the Kundalika river and, in Ratnagiri district, the Jagbudi and Kodavali rivers have risen above warning levels. Citizens have been notified about this. District administration has issued instructions for safety during floods and urged everyone to stay vigilant. The State Level Emergency Operations Centre at the Ministry is operational 24/7. The Ministry control room can be reached at 022-22027990, 022-22794229, 022-22023039, and mobile 9321587143 as communicated by the State Emergency Operations Centre.

Meanwhile, IMD on Saturday morning issued a red alert in the districts of Ratnagiri, Raigad, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, and Palghar of Maharashtra. IMD weather forecast predicted a moderate to intense spell of rain in these areas for the next three to four hours. Heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai on Saturday, causing severe waterlogging in parts of the city. Severe waterlogging in Gandhi Nagar, Kings Circle, and Sion Railway Station occurred as continuous rainfall lashed the city. Maharashtra Rains-Weather Forecast: Moderate to Intense Spells of Rain Very Likely at Isolated Places in Mumbai, Thane and Other Districts During Next 3-4 Hours, Says IMD.

In this context, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani has directed the Additional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, and Assistant Commissioners of all administrative wards of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, as well as all concerned officials, to immediately remain present at their respective offices and ensure proper coordination. He has further instructed that appropriate emergency measures should be undertaken as required.

