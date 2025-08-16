Today, August 16, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Mumbai radar shows intense to very intense convection over the city and adjoining area. The weather agency further said that the convection is likely to continue for the next two to three hours. IMD also said that moderate to intense spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Ratnagiri, Raigad, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane, Palghar, during the next three to four hours. ‘Ready To Help Mumbaikars’: Mumbai Police Issue Advisory As Heavy Rainfall Causes Waterlogging and Reduced Visibility in City, Ask People To Avoid Non-Essential Travel.

Intense to Very Intense Convection Over Mumbai and Adjoining Area, Says IMD

Mumbai Radar shows intense to very intense convection over the city and adjoining area. It is likely to continue for next 2-3 hours. Nowcast warning issued at 0700 Hrs IST dated 16-08-2025 : (RED Nowcast Warning) Moderate to intense spells of rain very likely to occur at… pic.twitter.com/LNkLC1FR41 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 16, 2025

Mumbai Live Weather Forecast and Updates

