Mamata Banerjee Meets Kalyan Banerjee After Alleged Attack on TMC MP in Hooghly (Watch Video)

Kolkata, May 31: Former West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Sunday met party MP Kalyan Banerjee at his residence after he was "attacked by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers". "Today, Mamata Banerjee immediately rushed to see Kalyan Banerjee at his residence after he was attacked by BJP workers," as per the TMC party statement.

This comes after Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee on Sunday alleged that he was attacked near Chanditala Police Station in Hooghly district, while on his way to submit a deputation regarding post-poll violence. Terming it an "attempt to murder", Banerjee claimed he was assaulted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers outside the Chanditala police station in the Hooghly district. Meanwhile, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday was allegedly attacked in Sonarpur, South 24 Parganas, while visiting families affected by post-poll violence. Banerjee was reportedly assaulted with bricks, stones, and eggs, sustaining injuries to his eye. Abhishek Banerjee Attacked in Sonarpur: Political Parties Condemn Attack on TMC Leader; BJP, CPI(M) Remind of His ‘Pre-Poll Arrogant Attitude’ (Watch Videos).

In a post on X on Sunday, Abhishek Banerjee thanked Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for the support and strength, adding that the attack on him bore all the hallmarks of a State-sponsored and "Centre-backed attempt to intimidate the Opposition". "Thank you, @HemantSorenJMM Ji. Your support gives me the strength to continue the fight against such intimidation and violence. Yesterday's attack bore all the hallmarks of a State-sponsored and Centre-backed attempt to intimidate the opposition," the post read.

Banerjee added that he would continue to stand with the people and fight for an India where democracy prevails over fear and violence. "When violence unfolds in full public view and the administration remains a mute spectator, it ceases to be a law-and-order failure and becomes a DELIBERATE ASSAULT ON DEMOCRACY ITSELF. We will not be intimidated. We will continue to stand with the people and fight for an India where democracy prevails over fear and violence. INDIA STANDS UNITED," he wrote on X.

Earlier today, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren condemned the attack on Abhishek Banerjee and said that political opposition should be countered with logic and public opinion, not with fear and the use of force. nSharing an X post, Soren wrote, "The attack on MP .@abhishekaitc in West Bengal is extremely reprehensible. In a democracy, there can be ideological differences, but there is no place for violence and attacks. Political opposition should be countered with logic and public opinion, not with fear and the use of force." Kalyan Banerjee Attacked: After Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MP From Sreerampur Allegedly Assaulted in West Bengal’s Hooghly (Watch Video).

Mamata Banerjee Meets Kalyan Banerjee

Yesterday, BJP supporters brutally attacked and lynched @AITCofficial Lok Sabha Floor Leader @abhishekaitc. The terrifying videos are in the public domain. Today, our Chief Whip in Lok Sabha, @KBanerjee_AITC was also a victim of a planned BJP attack. BJP murdering democracy. https://t.co/HF1dmQIZSX — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 31, 2026

He demanded strict action against the culprits, adding, "I strongly condemn this incident and demand strict action against the culprits. It is dialogue and respect, not violence, that strengthen democracy." Earlier today, five people were arrested in connection with the heckling of Trinamool Congress (TMC) National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee during his visit to Sonarpur, officials said. A specific case has also been registered at the Sonarpur police station following the incident. "Five people have been arrested in connection with TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's incident," the West Bengal Police stated. All those arrested are locals.

The arrests come amid a massive political row over the incident, with the opposition TMC terming it a planned attack, while the ruling BJP has dismissed the allegations, claiming the local public was merely venting its anger against the former ruling party's leadership.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)