Kalyan Banerjee Attacked: After Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MP From Sreerampur Allegedly Assaulted in West Bengal’s Hooghly (Watch Video)

Tensions escalated in West Bengal's Hooghly district after Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee was allegedly attacked by a group of protesters while on his way to Chanditala Police Station to submit a deputation. The incident, captured on video and widely circulated on social media, has triggered a fresh political confrontation in the state.

The episode comes days after another political flashpoint involving senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, adding to the charged political atmosphere in West Bengal. Visuals from the scene showed protesters waving black flags, raising slogans and surrounding the MP before a confrontation broke out, prompting police intervention.

Kalyan Banerjee Attacked in Hooghly

Hooghly, West Bengal: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee says, "I was coming alone; there was no one with me. BJP members used abusive language and hit me on the head with a deuce ball. My head is bleeding... Now people will decide whether it is right or wrong that MPs are being continuously… pic.twitter.com/Yw5NNhufzh — IANS (@ians_india) May 31, 2026

According to reports, Kalyan Banerjee was met by a group of demonstrators during his visit to Chanditala. Protesters allegedly displayed black flags and shouted slogans against the TMC leader. The situation quickly escalated, with reports claiming that the MP was physically assaulted during the protest.

Videos circulating online show a commotion at the scene as supporters, security personnel and police officers attempted to control the crowd and escort Banerjee to safety.

One of the videos from the incident shows Banerjee lying on the ground while police personnel and security staff gather around him. The video has drawn significant attention on social media and intensified political reactions from both the ruling party and opposition leaders.

Authorities are expected to review the available video evidence as part of efforts to establish the sequence of events. The Trinamool Congress condemned the incident and accused political opponents of being behind the protest and the alleged assault.

Opposition parties, however, rejected the allegations and denied any involvement in organizing the demonstration. The incident has further sharpened political tensions in the state, with leaders from rival parties exchanging accusations over responsibility for the confrontation.

Police personnel present at the location stepped in to bring the situation under control and ensure the MP's safety. Officials are likely to examine video footage, eyewitness accounts and other evidence to determine how the confrontation unfolded and identify individuals involved in the incident. No official findings had been announced immediately following the clash.

The alleged attack has triggered strong reactions across the political spectrum, with several leaders calling for a detailed investigation. The incident is expected to remain a major political issue in West Bengal as parties continue to trade charges and demand accountability over the events in Hooghly. Authorities are expected to provide further details after reviewing evidence and completing preliminary inquiries into the alleged assault.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 31, 2026 12:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).