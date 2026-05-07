Man with Weapon Arrested Near England Home of Former Prince Andrew

LONDON (AP) — A man has been arrested for possessing an offensive weapon near the home of the former Prince Andrew, police said Thursday.

Norfolk Constabulary said that the arrest came Wednesday evening after a man was reported “behaving in an intimidating manner” near the home of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in eastern England.

“Officers attended, and the man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offense and possession of an offensive weapon,” the force said.

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The suspect is being held for questioning at a nearby police station.

Mountbatten-Windsor, the younger brother of King Charles III, was arrested and held for hours by British police in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office in a case related to his links to Jeffrey Epstein, an extraordinary move in a country where authorities once sought to shield the royal family from embarrassment.

Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, moved to the king’s private estate in Norfolk after he was evicted from his longtime home near Windsor Castle earlier this year.

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Police previously said they were “assessing” reports that Mountbatten-Windsor sent trade information to Epstein, a wealthy investor and convicted sex offender, in 2010, when the former prince was the United Kingdom's special envoy for international trade.

Correspondence between the two men was released by the U.S. Justice Department along with millions of pages of documents from the American investigation into Epstein.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 08:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).