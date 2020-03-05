Manish Sisodia Visits School in Violence-affected Khajuri Khas Area

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday visited a government school in riot-affected Khajuri Khas area during a parent-teacher meet at the school.The Delhi government organised PTMs over two days in the government schools in north-east Delhi that witnessed large scale violence last week. "Parent-Teacher meets are being organised to instil a sense of confidence in students and parents both. People were even afraid of going out fearing riots. The teachers are doing their part and are telling parents that there is no need to be scared and only education can ensure a better future," Sisodia told reporters here.The Minister also said that the government is putting in efforts to ensure that people get compensation as quickly as possible so they can start rebuilding their homes.At least 53 people lost their lives and over 200 sustained injuries in the violence that broke out in north-east Delhi last week. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)