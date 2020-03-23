Marc-Andre Ter Stegen Terms Aritz Aduriz as 'toughest Striker' He Faced

New Delhi [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen termed Athletic Bilbao's Aritz Aduriz the 'toughest striker' he has faced until now.A Twitter user had asked Ter Stegen to name the toughest striker he had faced. The 27-year-old replied: "There have been several. But one striker who is always a complicated opponent is Aritz Aduriz from Athletic Bilbao."The footballer, who is under self-isolation with his family amid coronavirus outbreak, in reply to a user who asked him about his daily routine during the quarantine, wrote: "I'm accompanied with my wife Dani and son Ben, so we are enjoying most of our time as parents and learning about Ben. I workout each day, prepare the food as I enjoy cooking, cleaning the house, speaking with our families, reading and of course, making coffee!" Due to the spread of COVID-19, Barcelona on March 13 suspended all activities until further notice. (ANI)

