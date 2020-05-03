Massive Search Operation Along International Border in JK's Kathua

Jammu, May 3 (PTI) Security forces on Sunday carried out a massive search operation along the International Border (IB) in Hiaranagar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district following information about movement of suspected persons, officials said.

The Army, BSF, CRPF and Police launched the joint search operation in the sector, including areas along Jammu-Pathankot highway, the officials said.

This was for the third time in a week that security forces searched the area which has been witnessing intermittent shelling from Pakistan.

Last week, security forces carried out a massive combing operation in the entire border belt along the IB in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts but no one was arrested.

"Local residents have reported suspicious movement, prompting the searches. We are maintaining our guard to scuttle any attempt by terrorists to enter into this side from across the border,” a senior security official said.

