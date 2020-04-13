Meghalaya Decides to Extend Lockdown Till April 30

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], April 13 (ANI): Meghalaya government has decided to extend the coronavirus lockdown till April 30. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting held here on Monday evening.The Cabinet further approved a proposal of the Labour Department according to which over 1,20,000 beneficiaries or workers who work in the unorganised sector will be paid Rs 700 each for three weeks.Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said that there are over 3000 students and workers from the state stranded in other parts of the country and each of them will be given a one-time financial benefit of Rs 3000.On the local weekly market, Tynsong said that the local village markets will be open, but the Deputy Commissioners have been directed to check the feasibility of reopening local village markets in districts that are interlinked with interstate boundary.He, however, said that the Deputy Commissioners of other districts have directed to come up with modalities whether it can be allowed in rural areas.He also said that as far as government employees are concerned the cabinet has decided the attendance should not be more than 50 per cent. (ANI)

