Merck Foundation Announce 'Stay at Home' Media Recognition Awards for Asian Countries

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany announced the call for applications for 'Stay at Home' Media Recognition Awards for the journalists in Asian countries. The theme of the awards is 'Raising awareness on how to stay safe and keep physically and mentally healthy during coronavirus lockdown'.Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation said: "This is how we mark World Health Day. The 'Stay at Home' Media Recognition Award will encourage media to sensitize our communities. Raising awareness about coronavirus in our communities will contribute to supporting health workers who are at the forefront of COVID-19 response - providing high quality, respectful treatment, and care, it will also enhance their great efforts in leading community dialogue to address fears and questions. Our hearts and thoughts are with them.""As I am Working from Home like most of you. I'd like to call it physical distancing, not social distancing. Let's keep our physical distance but still socially connected, thanks to available technologies we are actually connected every second. Above all we are globally united more than ever. Practice Physical Distancing but Keep Socially Connected to stay mentally and physically healthy," Kelej added. The awards are open to all the journalists from Print, Online, Radio and Multimedia Platforms from all Asian Countries. More than one winner will be chosen from each category. The most creative and influential media work aiming to raise awareness and sensitizing communities about this alarming topic at a regular basis will be eligible to win these awards.Rasha Kelej further said: "Since most of the people are confined to their homes, they are spending a lot of time reading and listening to news through different platforms. Media professionals, it is your time to help the people to take care good care of their mental & physical health during these disturbing times, through your creative, informational and motivational work. You can guide them to adjust to their new and different routine and rhythm of life." Merck Foundation has already initiated these awards in African and Middle Eastern Countries and will also extend the awards to Latin American Countries in the next few days to involve all media across the global South.This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)

