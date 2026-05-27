MHA Issues ‘Resolution’ on Forming High-Level Committee on Demographic Changes

New Delhi, May 27: The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a 'resolution' to constitute a High-Level Committee on Demographic Changes (HLCDC) to address challenges arising from demographic shifts observed across the country. MHA's Foreigners-I Division issued the resolution late on Tuesday, hours after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the formation of the committee on his official X handle. As per the resolution, "extensive challenges have emerged due to demographic changes, including those linked to illegal immigration."

These changes, it says, observed in certain regions, are not attributable to normal fertility or mortality trends but are instead caused by external abnormal factors such as illegal immigration, irregular population mobility, and administrative laxity. The resolution notes that although such changes are most visible in border districts, their impact has extended to urban centres, industrial corridors, tribal regions, and other socially and economically sensitive areas. Is the Union Ministry of Home Affairs Planning To Merge Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Terai and Dooars With Sikkim? Here Is the Truth.

"These shifts have significantly affected public service delivery, local governance, resource distribution, and social cohesion," reads the resolution. It also highlights that the existing institutional framework is not adequately equipped to undertake coordinated, evidence-based, and time-bound evaluation and response. "The Government of India has therefore decided to constitute the HLCDC under the Ministry of Home Affairs to conduct a scientific study of the nature, causes, and consequences of demographic changes across the country and to recommend appropriate policy, administrative, and legal measures," the resolution further mentioned.

The committee will be chaired by retired Justice Prakash Prabhakar Naolekar, with the Joint Secretary (Foreigners-I), MHA serving as Member Secretary. Other members include the Census Commissioner, retired Indian Administrative Service officer Durga Shankar Mishra, retired Indian Police Service officer Balaji Srivastava, and economist Shamika Ravi. It added that the committee may also nominate other experts or agencies as needed and consult stakeholders, including local governments, security agencies, social organisations, and academic institutions.

As per its terms of reference, the committee will examine challenges arising from demographic changes, including those due to illegal immigration, and study possible causes such as variations in fertility, cross-border movement, economic opportunities, and socio-environmental factors. It will identify underlying factors, including abnormal settlement patterns and planned migration, and analyse structural population changes at the level of religious or social communities, especially those diverging from uniform trends. Government Signs MHA-RBI Pact To Strengthen Fight Against Digital Fraud Using AI.

Govt Constitutes High-Level Committee on Demographic Changes

घुसपैठ और अन्य कारणों से Unnatural Demographic Change किसी भी राष्ट्र के वर्तमान व भविष्य के लिए एक बहुत बड़ी चुनौती है। इसी चुनौती से निपटने के लिए 15 अगस्त 2025 को प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी ने ‘High-Level Committee on Demographic Change’ की घोषणा की थी। मुझे बताते हुए हर्ष… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 26, 2026

The committee will also recommend a permanent and well-organised system for the legal, fair, and time-bound identification, detention, and deportation of illegal immigrants residing in the country. It will propose mechanisms to strengthen border management, population stabilisation, and identification systems for sustained monitoring, and suggest a comprehensive policy framework to enhance coordination between the Central and state governments.

Additionally, the committee has the authority to requisition information, records, or documents from any Ministry, Department, State Government, public authority, or individual. It will determine its own procedures for inquiry, consultation, analysis, and submission of its report, and may form sub-committees or working groups with prior approval of the MHA. The MHA will provide all necessary administrative and logistical support to the committee. Its headquarters will be located in New Delhi, and it is required to submit its final report within one year.

The order further states that a copy of the resolution will be communicated to the Chairman and members of the committee and will be published in the Gazette of India for general information. Making the announcement of the committee on Tuesday, the Home Minister had said that the constitution of a high-level committee aimed at examining the issue of demographic change in India, describing it as a critical challenge with far-reaching implications for national security, sovereignty and social stability.

Framing the move as a follow-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on Independence Day 2025, Shah made the announcement through his post on X, pointing out that the government has now operationalised the "High-Level Committee on Demographic Change" to address concerns arising from illegal immigration and other "unnatural" factors influencing population patterns. "Infiltration and other reasons causing unnatural demographic change pose a very significant challenge to the present and future of any nation," Shah mentioned in the post.

"To address this very challenge, on August 15, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of this committee. I am delighted to inform you that the government has now constituted it," Shah added. Highlighting the scope of the panel's work, Shah also said the demographic change is a "serious issue linked not only to our sovereignty but also to national security, law and order, profound changes in social structure, and the preservation of tribal society." The Home Minister further pointed out that the committee has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive assessment of demographic shifts across the country.

"It will examine changes occurring due to illegal immigration and other unnatural causes, analyse patterns of abnormal population shifts at the levels of religious and social communities and present a planned and time-bound solution," he said. Reiterating the government's commitment, Shah said the initiative points to a proactive approach to safeguarding national interests. "We are committed to ensuring that the integrity of the nation and its social fabric is preserved through well-informed and decisive action," Shah added.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)