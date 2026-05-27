Samaira Nazir Honour Killing: London Graduate Stabbed to Death by Brother for Loving ‘Wrong’ Man As Mother Watches On

Samaira Nazir looked every bit the proud graduate as she smiled for photographs in her black cap and gown, clutching the diploma that made her the first in her family to earn a university degree. Intelligent, ambitious and independent, the 25-year-old had built a promising future after graduating from Thames Valley University with a BA Hons in travel and tourism.

But just a few years later, her life would end in one of Britain’s most horrifying ‘honour’ killings, murdered inside her family home in Southall, west London, by those closest to her.

Samaira was stabbed to death by her brother Azhar Nazir while her mother watched and failed to intervene. According to court testimony, she was chased from “one end of the house to the other” as she desperately tried to escape. A neighbour saw a blood-soaked arm reaching through the front door before Samaira was dragged back inside by her hair.

Another neighbour heard her screaming, “help me, help me,” before hearing her heartbreaking final words to her mother: “you are not my mother anymore”.

The young woman was held down, tied with a silk scarf and fatally slashed in the neck by her brother, father and cousin, while two young children watched in horror. UK Shocker: Indian Student Udkarsh Yadav Breaks Into Female Peer’s Room Using Faulty Keycard, Performs S*x Acts and E*aculates on Her Teddy Bears and Bed Covers at Northumbria University; Convicted.

Her crime, according to her family, was falling in love with the “wrong” man.

Samaira had secretly been in a relationship for six years with Salman Mohammed, an Afghan asylum seeker who had arrived in the UK hidden in the back of a lorry. When she finally revealed the relationship in 2005, hoping her family would accept their marriage, it instead triggered a deadly chain of events. London Gangs Forcing Teen Girls Into S*x Work to Clear Debts, Says Report.

Her family believed Salman belonged to a “lower caste” and feared he was after their money. The relationship was seen as bringing “shame” and “dishonour” upon the family.

Former Chief Crown Prosecutor Nazir Afzal OBE, who later led the UK’s first taskforce against ‘honour’-based abuse, described the case as deeply shocking because Samaira’s family outwardly appeared progressive.

“This story was particularly shocking because she was a university graduate, had set up her own recruitment business, the family were fairly wealthy, they had their own grocery store, they were part of the local community,” Mr Afzal said.

“You would not have anticipated it. You would think they were a fairly modern family, they let her daughter go to university.

“But there was a line you couldn’t cross, and that line in their minds was that she could not choose her own partner.”

What made the case even more disturbing was the evidence showing her brother adored her before she defied the family’s expectations.

“What was crazy is that all the evidence showed that Azhar loved his sister. He loved his sister more than anything,” Mr Afzal explained.

“But there was a line. He loved her until she chose her own partner.”

On the day of the murder, Samaira’s mother made one final attempt to persuade the couple to end the relationship. But when both Samaira and Salman refused, the family decided to kill her.

“That was the mother’s last ditch attempt to save her daughter’s life. An hour later she was killed,” Mr Afzal said.

Investigators later used covert listening devices inside the family home to uncover the conspiracy behind the murder. Prosecutors argued the family initially tried to blame the youngest member involved because he would receive a lighter sentence.

Mr Afzal described ‘honour’ killings as “organised crime” driven by “power and control”.

“It comes down to power and control, and women not being able to live their lives,” he said.

“Really, it was that she had made her own choice.”

Samaira’s father fled to Pakistan after being released on bail and is believed to have died there. Her brother Azhar Nazir received a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and was reportedly deported to Pakistan after his release last year.

More than two decades later, Samaira Nazir’s murder remains one of the UK’s most chilling examples of ‘honour’-based violence. Campaigners warn that despite growing awareness, such crimes continue to happen in silence, often hidden behind fear, coercion and family pressure.

Afrah Qassim, CEO of Savera UK, said Samaira’s story is a reminder that every person has the right to choose who they love.

“Samaira should still be here today, loving freely and pursuing her dreams and ambitions,” she said.

“Despite the threats against her, Samaira maintained her resistance in wanting to choose the person she loved and wished to marry.

“This choice is a human right.”

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (DailyMail), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2026 06:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).